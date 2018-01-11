Let's start with the basics. Hi! What's your name?
Hi {{answer_bWIR0XhbXfJF}}, welcome to the VC Compatibility Calculator by Point Nine!
It will take you around 5 minutes to finish it.
There are five sections (or 5 "Ts") in this calculator to assess 5 key aspects driving an investment decision:
(1) The Team
(2) The Tech (a.k.a the Product)
(3) The Total Addressable Market
(4) The Traction (a.k.a Growth)
(5) the moaTs (a.k.a Defensibility)
How much industry-specific knowledge did you need to come up with your original startup idea?
On a scale from 1 to 10, how convinced are you that you are the right person to bring your idea to the market?
In your team, is there a clear...?
On a scale from 1 to 10, how would you assess your decision-making skills?
How many times have you been making mistakes since you started the company?
On a scale from 1 to 10, how convinced are you that there is someone with great product instincts in your team?
When you compare your offering with the existing solutions offered by the incumbents in your market, would you say that your product is:
How fast do you iterate on your product roadmap?
For your customers, your product is...
Section C - The Total Addressable Market
How likely is it that you will win the US market?
Let’s say you have rolled out all the features that you have on your product roadmap for the next 5 years (even the craziest ones), and start comparing your product with the product of a public company in your target market, would you say that your product is:
Can you already foresee a macro trend that might drive an increasingly larger number of people to use your product?
How much effort do you need to undertake to find qualified leads?
Will your product become better with time because of:
Is your product intrinsically viral?
When you are a very large company, will channel partners be interested in distributing your product?
Do you know already what will allow your business to keep healthy unit economics at scale?
Let’s say now you have built a very large company. What will prevent market entrants from attacking your rent?
Are you ready to get your score?
