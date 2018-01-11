Let's start with the basics. Hi! What's your name?



Hi {{answer_bWIR0XhbXfJF}}, welcome to the VC Compatibility Calculator by Point Nine!



It will take you around 5 minutes to finish it.



There are five sections (or 5 "Ts") in this calculator to assess 5 key aspects driving an investment decision:



(1) The Team

(2) The Tech (a.k.a the Product)

(3) The Total Addressable Market

(4) The Traction (a.k.a Growth)

(5) the moaTs (a.k.a Defensibility)



Note of caution: This calculator does NOT guarantee funding from Point Nine :). It's a toy project to help founders assess their chances of raising funding from VCs.

Section A - The Team

First things first, let's start with the team — the single most important aspect of a startup investment.

How much industry-specific knowledge did you need to come up with your original startup idea?





None





I knew someone in the industry





I experienced the problem first hand

On a scale from 1 to 10, how convinced are you that you are the right person to bring your idea to the market?

1 being the lowest and 10 the highest level of conviction.

In your team, is there a clear...?

NOTE: You can skip this question if none of these apply.



Leader





Manager





Doer

On a scale from 1 to 10, how would you assess your decision-making skills?



How many times have you been making mistakes since you started the company?

It can be any mistakes — such as recruitment, process or product mistakes.



Never





Once or twice per year





Roughly once a month

Section B - The Tech

Now that you have the right team, and have scored highly on the team assessment part, let’s try to understand if you are building the right product.



On a scale from 1 to 10, how convinced are you that there is someone with great product instincts in your team?



When you compare your offering with the existing solutions offered by the incumbents in your market, would you say that your product is:

NOTE: You can skip this question if none of these apply.



10x BETTER





CHEAPER





10x BETTER AND CHEAPER

How fast do you iterate on your product roadmap?





Every 1-2 week(s)





Every month





Every quarter

For your customers, your product is...

NOTE: You can skip this question if none of these apply.



A Vitamin





A Pain Killer

Section C - The Total Addressable Market

Ok, well done, now you have the right team and the right product. Let’s see if you’re going after the right market!

How big is your TAM?

TAM = Total Addressable Market



$100M-500M





$500M-1Bn





Above $1Bn

How likely is it that you will win the US market?

NOTE: You can skip this question if none of these apply.



Impossible





Unlikely but not impossible





You will win the US

Let’s say you have rolled out all the features that you have on your product roadmap for the next 5 years (even the craziest ones), and start comparing your product with the product of a public company in your target market, would you say that your product is:

This question might be VERY difficult to answer in the early days of a startup. One way to look at it is to think about the current product features of Salesforce and ask yourself if there is enough demand/space in your market to develop such a complete or sophisticated product in 10 years.



A feature of it





As sophisticated

Can you already foresee a macro trend that might drive an increasingly larger number of people to use your product?

Ok, this one is probably more a question for a VC than a question for a founder, but let’s try.



Yes





No





Well, time will tell

Section D - The Traction

“Ultimately, startups are valued for growth”. Let's try to understand what could help your company grow from 0 to 1M, from 1 to 10M, and from 1 to 100M and how much cash each of these steps would require.

How much effort do you need to undertake to find qualified leads?





None, my customers are already looking for a solution like mine.





A bunch of discovery calls/meetings.

Will your product become better with time because of:

- Network Effects: I will provide a better experience to customer “n+1000” than I did to customer “n” because the value of my product is a function of the number of clients that I have.



- Data Network Effects: As I add more customers, the algorithms of my product will ingest more data and my product will become better.



- NOTE: You can skip this question is none of these apply.



Network Effects





Data Network Effects





Both

Is your product intrinsically viral?

NOTE: Feel free to skip this question if you don't know! Yes No

When you are a very large company, will channel partners be interested in distributing your product?

NOTE: Feel free to skip this question if you don't know! Yes No

Do you know already what will allow your business to keep healthy unit economics at scale? *

Said differently, do you have some ideas on how you will acquire and retain profitable customers at scale?



NOTE: You can't skip this question, it's a really important one! Yes No

Section 5 - The moaTs

Ok, now you have a great team, you’ve built a great product, your market is large and looks for a solution like yours. All in all, you have a great business, but what will prevent greedy incumbents or new players from attacking your rent? Moats. Let's try to assess them!

Let’s say now you have built a very large company. What will prevent market entrants from attacking your rent?





Network Effects





Data Network Effects





My tech stack will be very difficult to copy





Data lock-in





User lock-in





My company's Brand





Economies of scale